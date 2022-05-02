A woman has revealed how ordering a pizza literally saved her life after she was helped by her DoorDash delivery woman.

Massachusetts womans Caryn Hebert Sullivan has opened up about the incident explaining that it was a Friday evening when she decided to order a pizza.

But, when DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado arrived with the food, she found Sullivan lying on her driveway bleeding from her head.

Sullivan has been waiting outside for her delivery when her bad knee gave way and caused her to fall and hit her head on the ground as she was turning around.

“I just remember laying on my driveway thinking 'This is pretty much over’. I was laying there and saw a lot of white clouds,” Sullivan told CNN.

When Furtado arrived with the food and found Sullivan lying unresponsive, she was able to administer first aid thanks to her time training as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Blood was congealed on Sullivan's head and Furtado estimated she’d been lying there for around 15 to 20 minutes.

Furtado explained: “Caryn was unresponsive, and her eyes kept rolling to the back of her head. I felt like I was going to lose her.”

Sullivan’s husband, who has been asleep during the whole incident, was awoken by Furtado and began to assist.

Furtado called 911 and stayed with Sullivan until they arrived and she was ready to be taken to the hospital.

After the incident, she was in the hospital for three weeks and had two severe bleeds on the brain. “I couldn't drive, I couldn't write, I could barely walk,” Sullivan explained.

Despite the traumatic experience, Sullivan and Furtado have forged a friendship after the ordeal. They have met one another’s families and even exchanged Easter gifts.

Sullivan said: “I am so thankful for her, she's my guardian angel. Thank God she was there, if she wasn't there, I'd be dead.”

Furtado was also awarded a $1000 educational grant by DoorDash for her heroic efforts.

