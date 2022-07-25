Dover is being hit by massive queues for the third day in a row as holidaymakers struggle to make it from Britain to France.

Authorities in Dover declared a critical incident after people crawled through traffic, waiting to get their passport stamped, and AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”.

British authorities accused their French counterparts of not sufficiently staffing the border, but Calais politicians blamed Brexit for the additional checks.

Who is correct? Well a Twitter account that poses as Larry the Downing Street cat summed up why the crisis is linked to Brexit in five simply parts, by sharing five news stories written over the last few years.

The stories show that the Port of Dover warned that queues could become more common under Brexit but the government dismissed these concerns and also rejected a plan to make more passport booths to help. Therefore, queues are happening and it is all a massive pain but as we know, the government don't think it has anything to do with Brexit.

Here are the stories below:

Brexit really is the gift that keeps on giving...

