Dozens of hot air balloons take to the skies above Bristol

Dozens of hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes have filled the skies above Bristol for the city’s annual fiesta.

Around 90 balloons took part in a mass ascent at Ashton Court Estate, where the popular event takes place, on Friday morning.

Hundreds of fans were up early to watch the opening ceremony of the free-to-attend Bristol International Balloon Fiesta just

after 6am, with balloon burners lighting up to mark the start of the event.

The hot air balloons flew towards Bath, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

One balloon then took to the sky with a union flag, followed by dozens of other brightly coloured balloons which flew over Bristol towards Bath, Somerset.

Commercial balloon pilot Tom Hilditch, 35, from Brighton, was among the pilots to fly in the mass ascent and praised the “idyllic conditions”.

He said: “It was great to fly with all the other balloons.

The balloons are all shapes, sizes and colours (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

“There were idyllic weather conditions, with nice slow winds.

“The winds were a little too variable when trying to find a landing spot but otherwise it was a perfect morning.”

Mr Hilditch, who has had his pilot’s licence for 13 years, is planning to cycle around England towing a hopper balloon – which does not have a basket – to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust next year.

Balloons are scheduled to take part in mass ascents every dawn and dusk (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

This year’s fiesta, running from Friday to Sunday, will celebrate Bristol and its heritage links to the world of hot air ballooning.

The activity has been part of Bristol’s culture for many years, with the first recorded flight in the city dating back to the 18th century.

During the fiesta, balloons are scheduled to take off early morning and evening – though this is weather permitting.

Hot air balloon burners synchronise flames (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Special shape balloons will be present at the event, including the Up balloon, Thomas the Tank Engine, Sonic the Hedgehog, Astro the Alien, Rupert the Bear and Oggy the Friendly Dragon – which comes from America.

There is also a Wallace & Gromit Moon Rocket balloon, Buster and Bella the Bulldogs, Slither the Snake, Snow White, an Ordnance Survey Map and BBC Globe.

In the evenings, night-glows – where dozens of tethered balloons light up in sync to a special musical soundtrack – will take place.