NASA makes statement on giant asteroid heading towards the Moon

NASA has delivered reassuring news about asteroid 2024 YR, confirming there is now zero chance of it colliding with the moon in 2032.

The space agency had previously predicted a 4.3 per cent chance of a direct hit. However, observations by the Webb Space Telescope in February allowed scientists to refine the asteroid’s orbit.

This new information indicates the asteroid will miss the moon by 13,200 miles (21,200 kilometres) on 22 December 2032. Discovered at the end of 2024, the asteroid at first looked like it might threaten Earth.

Scientists last year ruled out a collision with our planet anytime in the next century, but kept the moon as a possible target. The asteroid is about 200 feet (60 metres) across.