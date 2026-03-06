Why the US still changes clocks despite public anger

As clocks across most of the US prepare to spring forward by an hour at 2am on Sunday for daylight saving time, millions face the prospect of disrupted sleep, darker early mornings, and widespread frustration. This annual ritual, which effectively creates a 23-hour day, continues despite polls indicating a strong public dislike for the system of changing clocks twice a year. However, political efforts to abolish it have repeatedly stalled, mired in sharply divided opinions over its potential impacts.

The complexities of adjusting human schedules to a rotating planet are evident. Should daylight saving time be made permanent, residents in Detroit could see the sun rise as late as 9am during winter months. Conversely, a year-round adherence to standard time would mean Seattle experiences sunrise as early as 4::green-background[11am] in June. Jay Pea, president of Save Standard Time, an organisation advocating for permanent standard time, succinctly captures the dilemma: "There’s no law we can pass to move the sun to our will." Genie Lauren, a 41-year-old healthcare worker in New York City, echoes this sentiment, describing her winter mornings as "white-knuckling it" until the sun is high enough to motivate her to leave her apartment. "The majority of the year we’re in daylight savings time," she noted, questioning, "What are we doing this for?"

The US has intermittently adjusted its clocks since railroads standardised time zones in 1883, a practice mirrored by many nations globally. While approximately 140 countries have adopted daylight saving time at some point, only about half that number continue to do so today. A recent AP-NORC poll revealed that only one in 10 US adults favour the current system, with half opposing it and four in 10 undecided. When pressed to choose, most Americans expressed a preference for making daylight saving time permanent over standard time.

This public sentiment presents a dilemma for policymakers. Since 2018, 19 states, predominantly in the South and Northwest, have passed laws advocating for a move to permanent daylight saving time. Yet, a crucial hurdle remains: congressional approval is required for states to implement full-time daylight saving time, a measure previously enacted nationwide during World War II and for an unpopular, brief period in 1974. The US Senate passed a bill to this effect in 2022, but a similar proposal in the House of Representatives has yet to be brought to a vote. US Representative Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama who consistently introduces such legislation, points to the airline industry's opposition, citing concerns over scheduling complexity, as a significant factor in deterring lawmakers.

Offering an alternative, US Representative Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, proposes a compromise: "Why not just split the baby? Move it 30 minutes so it would be halfway between the two." While this would put the US out of sync with most of the world, he believes it could garner bipartisan support, citing India's similar approach and Nepal's 15-minute time difference from India. However, sleep experts largely advocate for permanent standard time. Karin Johnson, vice president of Save Standard Time and a professor of neurology, argues that "Morning light is what’s really critical for setting our circadian rhythms each day," suggesting it would improve the functioning of students, drivers, and the general public year-round. Kenneth Wright, a professor at the University of Colorado, highlights increased risks of fatal vehicle crashes, heart attacks, and strokes in the days following the clock change. He concludes: "Based on the evidence for our health and well-being and safety, the best option for us as a country now is to choose to go to permanent standard time."

Currently, only Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii opt out of daylight saving time. In the past two years, several states, including Virginia in February, have seen bills to switch to permanent standard time pass in one legislative chamber. Many of these measures include caveats, stipulating that the change would only take effect if neighbouring states followed suit – for instance, Virginia would only adopt standard time if Maryland and Washington, D.C., did too. Such provisions aim to address concerns from groups like broadcasters, who warn of schedule confusion. However, they do not alleviate the golf industry's opposition to full-time standard time, which would shorten evening playing hours.

Amidst these complexities, Scott Yates, who runs the website Lock the Clock, calls for federal legislation to end the twice-yearly clock changes within two years, allowing individual states to then commit to either daylight saving or standard time. Until such a resolution is found, Yates offers practical advice for the upcoming change: "If you’re the boss, tell all your employees on Monday that they can come in an hour later. And if you aren’t the boss, tell your boss that you think you should come in an hour later on Monday. Sleep in for safety."