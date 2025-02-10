Rapper Kendrick Lamar has become an instant meme after smiling while addressing Drake during his performance of 'Not Like Us' during his Super Bowl half-time show.

The rapper took to the stage for the half-time show at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where he was joined by the likes of SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams and music producer Mustard.

Lamar pleased fans after finally performing his viral Drake diss track 'Not Like Us', having teased it throughout the set.

The feud between Toronto rapper Drake and Lamar began in March 2024 and saw both men release various diss tracks about one another to varying success. 'Not Like Us' was released by Lamar to huge acclaim and features lyrics which address Drake directly.

During his performance, when Lamar said the lyrics “Say Drake” he smiled directly down the camera and, with it, became an instant meme.

“THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE,” one fan wrote and shared alongside the video.

And plenty more people notice it, too.

“Kendrick smiled when he mentioned Drake. That's diabolical,” someone else said.





Another wrote: “If I send you this picture that means I’m hating but I’m actually so happy to be hating.”





Journalist Philip Lewis said: “Probably the most mischievous grin ever.”

One person wrote: “The eye contact. The smile. And saying Drake’s name clear as f***. Kendrick is truly a menace.”

Someone else joked: “If I send you this, just know I’m about to do something diabolical.”

“Kendrick looking straight down the barrel of the camera and smiling like this was nuts lmaooooo,” another said.

Elsewhere at the Super Bowl, Donald Trump had a lot to say about Taylor Swift being booed by fans in the stadium, meanwhile, Anne Hathaway delighted fans with her sheer enthusiasm on the big screen.

