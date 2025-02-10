Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance captivated millions around the world, making fans almost forget they were there to watch a football game. The rapper took over New Orleans' Caesars Superdome with an electrifying set filled with iconic hits, surprise guest appearances from Samuel L Jackson, Serena Williams and SZA, along with a handful of hidden Easter eggs.

Timelines far and wide were flooded with praise for Lamar, with one standout moment being the 70,000 spectators singing along to his notorious line aimed at Drake - which became an instant meme.

Once the adrenaline died down, attention turned to the symbolic messages from Lamar.

Fans were stunned by the level of attention to detail in the performance, including the 'Not Like Us' rapper's necklace featuring a lowercase 'a' with many fans highlighting the lyric: "Probably A minor".

Elsewhere, eagle-eyed fans spotted the formation of the set, which showed a square, triangle, cross and circle.

Sound familiar?

Many are connecting the dots to represent a PlayStation controller, with many theories emerging about what it could mean.

Many believed it symbolised "game over" following Donald Trump's presidential takeover. Others believed it was a wider reference to his public beef with Drake.

One wrote: "Watched the BTS of how much effort it took to create this halftime show and confirmed that the symbols were a reflection of PlayStation and a nod to Kendrick Lamar’s growing up with the brand. PlayStation fans instantly recognized this and it was even more amazing. Loved it."

Meanwhile, another thought Lamar was about to drop a collaboration with PlayStation, writing: "I really thought Kendrick was about to announce a new Playstation game here for a minute."

It comes after the rapper became an instant meme for his not-so-subtle smile while addressing Drake during his performance of 'Not Like Us'.

Given the scale of the performance, it's easy to assume Lamar was raking in the big bucks. However, the reality is far from that.

