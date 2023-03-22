'Drug dealer' caught begging for 'orders' to avoid joining OnlyFans

An alleged drug dealer has turned to social media in hopes of attracting more customers so he doesn't have to turn to OnlyFans.

The person claiming to be a dealer shared a message with the popular Twitter page 'Shotta Texts'.

'Shotta' is a slang term to describe someone who sells drugs, according to Urban Dictionary. The profile shares anonymous ads and confessions with its 52,000 followers.

In the viral post that racked up hundreds of likes, one dealer is seemingly being impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The WhatsApp message read: "Yo ppls! Cozzy Living Crisis got me feeling kinda broke, need you all to spend massive amounts of moneys today so I don't have to make an OnlyFans showing everyone how to do the helicopter."

The Twitter page accompanied the screenshot, writing, "Cozzy living crisis affecting dealers," with a bandaged heart emoji for good measure.

Meanwhile in North London, it appears as though a home has gone up for sale that comes with a handful of drug paraphernalia, including tinfoil walls, ceiling fans, and old leaves.

For a quarter of a million pounds, the two-bed flat in Finchley was the centre of Rachel Kitcat's TikTok, where she frequently shares property reviews of the worst places money can buy in London.

"From the outside, standard, North London. You're not going to get much here – until this, exhibit A," she said before sharing a screenshot of one of the rooms she claimed to be a "cannabis farm".





@rachkitcat Thank you @sophh311 for this one 😂😭 - chicken oriental, MENTAL! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #London #flatreview









"To be fair they're showing the practicalities of what it's like to have a cannabis farm", she continued.

