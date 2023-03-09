An ex-cannabis farm has gone up for sale in London - and it appears to come with all of the drug paraphernalia, including tinfoil walls, ceiling fans, and old leaves.

Up for auction at £275,000, the two-bedroom flat sits above an off-license in Finchley, and Auction House London say "if the price is right, people will buy it".

Rachel Kitcat, who regularly does property reviews of the worst places money can buy in London, even weighed in.

"To be fair they're showing the practicalities of what it's like to have a cannabis farm", she jokes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters