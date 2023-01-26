Man arrested after police discover drugs in the most unusual place

A man has been arrested after police discovered drugs hidden in a bag of Aunt Bessie's frozen roast potatoes.

Merseyside Police raided a home in Wirral on Tuesday (24 January) after they saw a man acting "suspiciously" in a Ford Focus.

Police did a stop and search of the vehicle, and found a small amount of suspected amphetamine, a burner phone and cash, the force said.

A further search was carried out at an address in Bromborough, Wirral, and officers found a large amount of suspected amphetamine in the fridge.

Officers also discovered bags of white powder, cannabis and numerous individual wraps of amphetamine, a class B drug.

A 63-year-old man was held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug. He has since been released under investigation.

Pictures from the force show a bag of Aunt Bessie's roast potatoes in an evidence bag.

Community policing inspector Daniel Greenhalgh said: "Thanks to proactive policing work a significant amount of drugs have been removed from our streets which cause harm in our communities.

"We urge people to continue coming forward with information and intelligence by either contacting us or anonymously through Crimestoppers so we can act.

“"Stop searches, warrants, land searches and arrests take place all year round, and in many instances it is thanks to the public who tell us where there are issues in the community.

"If you have anti-social behaviour or criminality in your area let us know and we will take action."

Credit: SWNS.

