Steam Machine start-up video 'leaked' online - and gamers make same comparison

The start-up video for the Steam Machine appears to have been 'leaked' and gamers have been making the same comparison about it on social media.

The Steam Machine is a brand new upcoming console from Valve which will act as a gaming PC that can easily connect to TVs and monitors.

And a video has been posted on X / Twitter by Brad Lynch, a reportedly reputable source for Valve leaks, of what's claimed to be the start-up video for it.

The video appears to start by showing a square box with a light blue dot in it. It then swells in size before the outer box spins like a cog before it then cleverly morphs into the Steam logo.

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and a lot of gamers have been making the same comparison to the Nintendo Gamecube console about it in the comments.

One posted a gif of the Gamecube start-up screen.

Another reminisced: "I miss the Gamecube boot up."

"Am I crazy or does that look like a Companion Cube?" a third asked. One for Half-Life fans there.

Speaking of Half-Life, a fourth commented: "The Half-Life Subreddit will take this as a sign Half-Life 3 is coming soon."

And a fifth sarcastically posted: "It's confirmed. The machine will turn on."

To be clear, the start-up video has not been revealed or confirmed by Valve. This remains rumour and speculation at this time until anything official is announced.

