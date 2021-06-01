Drunk guy accidentally crashes Airbnb filled with police officers

Plenty of us do unadvisable things when we’ve had a bit to drink, but not many of us can say that we’ve broken into a house filled with cops.

Yet, that’s precisely what happened to one 19-year-old who “woke up in handcuffs” after crashing an Airbnb that was being rented out by a group of sheriff’s deputies.

Charles Pesola, Matt Vander Ark and Nelson Grant had travelled over from the US state of Montana to Milkwaukee, Wisconsin, for special law enforcement training when they encountered the young intruder.

Pesola told the story in a TikTok clip which has been viewed more than a million times in just three days.

He explained: “At about 2.30am I heard some crashing around upstairs and thought it was this guy (pointing to Vander Ark) going to the bathroom,”

“It wasn’t me,” his colleague clarified, shaking his head.

Pesola continued: “So this morning Matt says, hey Charles you got home late and I was like, no, 11.30pm.

“So then we realised one of the doors is open. Matt and I start walking around while Nelson’s in the shower. And Matt finds this dude laying in a bed in our house.”

Laughing, Pesola said: "This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin loaded with cops.

"He woke up in handcuffs."

The sheriff’s deputy explained that they called the local police department who took the teenager away before heading off to training.

As part of the clip, he filmed the sore-headed youngster speaking to Milwaukee officers, telling them sheepishly: “This is a first,” before admitting: “I’ve woken up in random places though.”

In a follow-up clip, Pesola confirmed that he and his fellow deputies didn’t press charges against the reckless youth, who had drunk too much and entered the wrong home.

Pesola confirmed that the teen hadn’t been jailed over the incident (sheriffk9misty/TikTok)

In an interview with local TV station WISN, Pesola said the 19-year-old was lucky to have stumbled into the cops’ rented accommodation.

"What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right?” he told the broadcaster.

“So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that.”

He also explained that he made the video in a bid to show a more human side to police officers.

"Cops have a hard time right now," he reportedly said.

"And when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing."