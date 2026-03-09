UAE organisations urge people to stop abandoning pets when leaving Dubai

Dubai pet rescue centres have experienced a surge in dogs being abandoned as expats flee the UAE, amid regional tensions and Iranian missile strikes on Gulf targets.

In recent days, dog welfare organisations have raised alarms across their platforms, citing a "worrying number" of calls from people preparing to leave the country. Expats are also reportedly turning to social media in search of permanent homes for their pets

K9 Friends Dubai, an organisation dedicated to rehoming dogs in the city, is doing everything possible to care for pets being abandoned amid the current situation.

They detailed how the rescue centre has been "overwhelmed with the number of calls for abandoned puppies".





Owner of the dog boarding facility 'The Barking Lot', Aditi Gouri, echoed the sentiment being shared online.

"Volunteers at animal rescue centres have reported hundreds more abandoned pets than usual, which is leaving shelters at breaking point with some now unable to care for all the animals," she told the Telegraph.

One volunteer even claimed some vets in the region have had pet owners coming in enquiring about euthanisation of healthy pets "because they don't want to deal with relocation costs of paperwork".

Another UAE rescue organisation in Fujairah called the behaviour "unacceptable," citing reports of people attempting to cross into Oman and of pets being turned away or abandoned because proper procedures were not followed.

"We understand people are scared. But your pets are family & will not survive without you," they wrote.





The 'Animals and Us' centre also offered valuable guidance to expats, directing them to trusted contacts for relocation services and temporary boarding options.

"There is never an excuse to leave them to fend for themselves," their post declared.

