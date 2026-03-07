Andrew and Tristan Tate have seemingly 'confirmed' their whereabouts after claiming to be held in a detention centre as they attempted to reach Dubai.

Manosphere influencer Tate vowed to reach the city, which is currently being targeted by Iran, in a bid to ridicule those choosing to leave for their safety.

"We are crossing the desert to enter Dubai while the rest of the world runs away", he wrote, branding those looking for a way out "pussies".

Some of the UAE's biggest infrastructure has become a target for Iran, including Dubai International Airport, the US consulate, and the Fairmont Hotel on The Palm.





Three people have been killed and 58 others injured by Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, according to the country's defence ministry.

It's thought that he and his brother took a flight from Romania to Saudi Arabia, before making his way across the desert, alongside his brother, taking public to get there and complaining about waiting in line like a "normie".

In one video, he posted footage from “A RANDOM BUS IN SAUDI”. Then, later, things took a turn as a subsequent post on X/Twitter revealed that his “mission to Dubai has been haulted [sic]” and that he was “unable to leave this detention centre” because he failed to get off a bus during a security check. It is unclear in which country the alleged detention centre is located.

“Attention seeking behaviour,” someone argued, while another called him "an embarrassment".

Since then, Tate's X account has remained silent - that is, until now.

Has Andrew Tate reached Dubai?

The pair went live on streaming platform Rumble on 6 March, claiming that they had reached Tate's Pagani penthouse in Dubai, thought to be worth around $35 million.

"This is not CGI", Tristan claimed, running around the room to "prove" it wasn't "a studio".

"I don't think many people believed we'd make it back to Dubai or that we even try to make it back to Dubai", he says.

"We always make the brave choice", he added, while Andrew later chimed in: "We're the only people having fun in this world" and belittled those trapped "in the matrix".

There's currently no information available about how the rest of their journey may have unfolded, but Tate has since posted a video captioned 'Ramadan in UAE', as the call to prayer played out - suggesting that perhaps they really did make it there.

Why not read...

Tate brothers place bid to buy Punch the Monkey – but the internet is unimpressed

Andrew Tate ridiculed over resurfaced clip explaining why he doesn’t read books

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



