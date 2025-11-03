Gen Z are calling for a boycott on travel to Dubai and the UAE - here's why

There have been calls by Gen Z in recent days to boycott visiting Dubai and the UAE due to the Gulf state’s backing of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the war in Sudan.

It comes after the RSF - a UAE-backed militia - took over the city of el-Fasher in North Darfur from the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on 26 October.

What has occurred there has been described as “Rwanda-style wave of hyper-violence" by The Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab, which has been monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the UN’s migration agency estimates 36,000 people have fled the region since Saturday.

Why is social media boycotting the UAE?

This latest news has sparked a number of posts on social media calling for people to boycott visiting Dubai and the UAE.

A viral post calling for this boycott read, "Habibi boycott Dubai (And the UAE)", adopting a slogan previously used in songs and social media posts to encourage tourism.

"Why? In Sudan there is a Genocide being committed by the Rapid Support Forces, who are funded and armed By the UAE," the post continued.

This post was shared by high-profile figures such as activist Greta Thunberg and rapper Macklemore - both of whom have also been outspoken voices with this cause.

A man responded to an Emirates Airlines post - one of the UAE's two flag carriers - on Tuesday, drawing thousands of responses highlighting the UAE's role in Sudan's war.

"This is how we do business," read the original post published by the Emirates' X account, along with a photo of the inside of a business class cabin, to which British podcaster Muhammad Jalal replied, "This is also how the UAE does business," along with a fearful a Sudanese mother and her child sat in the shadow of armed men who had taken part in the takeover of El Fasher.

The post was shared over 18,000 times, and received more than 80,000 'likes'.





"Stop going to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, boycott the UAE for their crimes in Sudan, it is truly not that hard to just book your holiday elsewhere there are much nicer places," someone else added.

Macklemore previously cancelled his UAE show

In August last year, Macklemore cancelled his show in Dubai to boycott the UAE in solidarity with the people of Sudan.

"At the end of the day I have to ask myself what is my intention as an artist? […] Although dismantling systemic oppression might not fully happen during my lifetime, our collective analysis is evolving. That is where it starts. When we realize our individual liberation IS Palestinian liberation. Is Sudanese liberation. Is Congolese liberation," he said at the time.

