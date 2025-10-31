Gen Z is facing so much rejection experts say they need 'rejection training'

With reports pointing to a wave of ‘mass rejection’ – from tough job markets to dating app fatigue – it’s no wonder Gen Z is feeling the strain. The constant cycle of knock-backs and near-misses is taking its emotional toll, sparking fresh conversations about how young people can cope in a culture that seems built on saying no.

But could this era of rejection actually be turned into something positive?

Entrepreneur James Mishreki, founder of one of the UK’s fastest-growing health brands, Skin + Me, believes it can. He credits much of his success to what he calls 'rejection training' – the practice of deliberately seeking out rejection to build resilience, avoid burnout, and ultimately aim higher.

And while rejection might sound like something to run from, Mishreki argues that learning to embrace it could be the secret weapon for long-term success.

Turning rejection into resilience

While most people shy away from rejection, Mishreki runs towards it. The former professional poker player says rejection training – "actively seeking denial from others" – is the mindset behind his success.

As founder of the prescription-led skincare brand that scaled to £37 million in revenue within four years, he’s learned that discomfort is where the real growth happens.

“When success comes too easily – whether inherited or a lottery win – it robs you of the growth that comes from struggle,” he says. “Although it hurts in the moment, being rejected is what makes you stronger – it’s an opportunity to learn and grow.”

When ‘no’ became a turning point

Early in his career, repeated rejections from investors forced Mishreki to rethink his approach. Being turned down for a £500k investment, he says, “was the best thing that could’ve happened.”

It pushed him to build a stronger foundation – recruiting a world-class early team, refining the brand and ultimately raising £8 million pre-launch.

That experience reshaped his relationship with rejection: instead of something to avoid, it became a tool for levelling up.

The 25-a-day rule

At one point, Mishreki set himself a target of 25 rejections a day.

“When I first moved to London, I reached out to around 100 founders and investors daily, tracking each 'no,'” he says.

It wasn’t about numbers – it was about building what he calls an “addiction to rejection dopamine”.

That habit, he adds, “opened the door that ultimately led to Skin + Me.”

Why rejection makes you burnout-proof

“Burnout happens when you take every ‘no’ as a personal failure,” says Mishreki. “Once you learn to see rejection as the goal, not the threat, you take the weight off your shoulders – that’s what makes you burnout-proof.”

The Rejection Training Method

For anyone wanting to try it, Mishreki suggests:

Set a rejection quota: Aim for 10–25 ‘nos’ a week.

Aim for 10–25 ‘nos’ a week. Track and reflect: Log every rejection and learn from it.

Log every rejection and learn from it. Make it personal: Avoid generic outreach; thoughtful asks go further.

Avoid generic outreach; thoughtful asks go further. Lean into discomfort: The awkwardness is where growth happens.

The awkwardness is where growth happens. Celebrate the ‘no’: The rejection is the progress.

For Mishreki, rejection isn’t something to fear – it’s the foundation for resilience. And in a world where setbacks are inevitable, learning to face ‘no’ head-on might just be the most powerful skill of all.

