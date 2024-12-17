Ed Balls and Katya Jones recall ‘horribly wrong’ lift in Strictly 20th special

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and dancer Katya Jones have recalled a Strictly Come Dancing lift that went “horribly wrong” for a special episode celebrating 20 years of the show.

Celebrity competitors from the BBC One show have reunited with their professional dance partners for the programme, airing on Saturday.

Among the former contestants who feature are tennis coach Judy Murray and her dance partner Anton Du Beke, comedian Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, and singer Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (BBC Studios/PA)

Also on the show are two couples who formed relationships from their partnerships; internet personality Joe Sugg and dancer Dianne Buswell, and TV presenter Stacey Dooley and her former dance partner Kevin Clifton.

A preview shows the couples discussing some of their most memorable moments with Jones, 35, recalling a dance when she began to slip from Balls’ shoulder during a lift.

The former Labour MP, 57, became a fan favourite when he appeared on the competition in 2016 and had a few memorable moments, including a dance to Gangnam Style, as well as a performance when he was lowered from the ceiling in Blackpool’s grand ballroom while playing a piano to Great Balls Of Fire.

Discussing their lift, Jones said: “Things don’t always go the way we planned. American smooth, when the lift went horribly wrong.”

“It’s been eight years and we still argue over whose fault it was,” she said as Balls argued she had slipped.

Also in the preview, dancer Kai Widdrington spoke about being partnered with veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon in 2023, who became known for her high leg kicks on the show.

Anton Du Beke and Judy Murray (BBC Studios/PA)

Widdrington said: “I didn’t actually know who Angela was when I got paired with her so I rang my Dad and he said ‘She’s that lady that kicked their legs up on Morecambe and Wise’.”

Elsewhere, Murray recalled when Du Beke threw her over his shoulder after she was revealed as his partner.

“I think you knew even then, didn’t you (to) get her feet off the floor,” she said.

The show also features insights from co-host Tess Daly, judges Craig Revel Horwood and Du Beke, and former judges Bruno Tonioli and Dame Arlene Phillips.

Among the other moments explored is when 2021 winners, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and dancer Giovanni Pernice, performed part of a routine in silence as a tribute to the deaf community.

Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Saturday December 21.