Vape company Elf Bar have said they will be discontinuing certain sweet flavours from its range, such as desserts and soft drinks, following criticism that these flavours appeal to children.

The popularity in disposable vapes has risen rapidly in recent years, with many raising concerns on school children managing to get hold of them. With Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) finding that half of 11 to 17-year-olds had tried an Elf Bar.

Flavours such as Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy, and Rainbow Candy have already been dropped, with more expected to follow. The company also called for tighter restrictions on vape sale, including a licensing regime for retailers.

A spokesperson for Elf Bar told the BBC that: "The introduction of such a regime would mitigate children's access to vapes and make it easier for the authorities to Bette regulate the sale of vaping devices. Furthermore, we believe it would help combat the growing illicit vape market and drive increased rates of vape recycling."

However, the company argued against the introduction of a tax on vapes, saying it would encourage smokers to switch to illegal vapes, or return to cigarettes.

In August, Serge Davies, communications director of the second most popular vape seller in the UK, SKE, defended sweet flavours, saying "You've got to consider that many Gummy Bears are sold to adults."

ASH deputy chief executive, Hazel Cheeseman, said: "It is no surprise that Elf Bar have failed to strike this balance in their recommendations with a series of half measures that will fail to adequately protect children".

She added that an extra tax on vapes "is particularly important to addressing the illicit market, something they say they care about, as it will enable far greater control of products at the border."

In March, a Department of Health and Social Carespokesperson told LADBible:"While vaping is a preferable alternative to smoking for adults, we are concerned about the rise in youth vaping, particularly the increasing use of disposable vaping products.

"We are exploring a range of measures to address this - including clamping down on children accessing vapes illegally, and those who are getting them hooked on nicotine."

The consultation on e-cigarette regulations ends on 6 December, and legislation in England, Scotland and Wales is expected “as soon as possible” afterwards.

