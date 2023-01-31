Viral TikTok video for 200 calorie 'fluff bowl' dessert has internet drooling

A TikToker came up with the perfect recipe to satisfy your late-night sweet tooth cravings, all while keeping it 200 calories, and the internet is drooling.



Hayden Rolfe (@hayden_rolfe) took to the platform to share his creamy and sweet creation.

To create this delectable item, all you need to do is grab a food processor, add 50ml of unsweetened almond milk, 150g of frozen strawberries, a handful of ice, and a scoop of protein powder that you like.

If you want to add a little more pizazz, Rolfe said you could top it off with some cereal.

@hayden_rolfe Under 200 calories for this whole protein fluff bowl 🥣 #lowcalorieoption #sweettoothrecipes #under200caloriesmeals

People were virtually drooling in satisfaction as they viewed the treat being made on the camera – and they didn’t hesitate to share their approval and their willingness to try it out.

One person wrote: “OK BUT THIS LOOKS SO GOOD???? I was looking for low cal sugar-free dessert recipes. I will def try this, thanks.

“Found some frozen strawberries in Lidl. Will deffo be trying this in the week,” another added.

A third who actually tried the dessert had a rave review and added: “Omg, you are a genius!!! I just made it, and it’s amazing. Game changer! Thank you!”

A fourth simply added: “Wow, this is amazing! Feels like you’re eating something really indulging, but it’s actually good for you.”

Despite those who are pleased with the dessert, some were a bit concerned by the addition of almond milk, noting that it tastes like “death.”

“Why do people pretend almond milk doesn’t taste like death?” one asked.

Others also wondered what protein powder is best because some powders taste like “cardboard.”

“I can never find a protein powder that doesn’t taste like cardboard,” another added, which prompted Rolfe to respond with a recommendation.

“PHD smart whey protein is what I use! Best tasting one, in my opinion,” he wrote.

Someone else made a quip about the protein powder and added: “That much air plus the protein powder would lead to some tooting.”

Rolfe and Ryan Smith are the owners of Online Nutritional Education (O.N.E.), a platform that helps people on their wellness and fitness journey while providing healthy recipes.

