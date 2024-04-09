Elon Musk makes alarming prediction about AI's potential power

Elon Musk has made an alarming prediction about artificial intelligence, as he believes it will outsmart human intelligence by next year.

AI is one of the most powerful technologies to ever emerge, sparking warnings from experts in the field including Stephen Hawking about its potentially uncontrolled capabilities.

Speaking on Monday (8 April) in an interview about technology on X/Twitter Spaces, billionaire Musk gave his prediction about its future, suggesting it will become smarter than the smartest human on earth within the next two years.

Musk spoke to Norway wealth fund CEO Nicolai Tangen about the timeline of AI, explaining: “If you define AGI (artificial general intelligence) as smarter than the smartest human, I think it’s probably next year, within two years.”

The Twitter owner then revealed he is training the next version of Grok, an AI chatbot made by his xAI startup company. But, he claimed that the availability of electricity and a lack of advanced chips were interfering with the progress. He expects the version 2 model of Grok to be trained by May.

He revealed that it has taken around 20,000 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) to train the Grok 2 model. Musk also claimed that the Grok 3 model, and any more beyond that, will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

The Tesla owner also touched upon electric vehicles, claiming that Chinese electric car manufacturers are “the most competitive in the world” and suggesting they pose the “toughest competitive challenges” to his company.

