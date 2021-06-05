Elon Musk boosted the ‘CumRocket’ cryptocurrency and people are confused

Elon Musk has quadrupled the price of a rather odd named cryptocurrency after he tweeted about it today.

CumRocket’s price rose from $0.06 to $0.28 on Saturday following the tech billionaire’s emoji-coded nod to it.

He wrote:

He also changed his Twitter profile photo to an anime image featuring the bitcoin logo and just like that the cryptocurrency was booming.

A cryptocurrency called CumRocket has unsurprisingly amused and confused people who shared their reactions online:

And the team behind the NSFW currency themselves has responded to Musk, by editing a photo of his SpaceX Starship rocket with their branding:

It is not the first time Musk has shown some apparent appreciation for smutty jokes. In 2017 Tesla announced that the three cars in their Model 3 series were going to be called Model S, Model E and Model X. However, Ford threatened to sue over the Model E name so that was changed to Model 3.

As for his contribution to crypto, Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting Bitcoin as payment for their cars over concerns the network was having on the environment which, in part, caused its price to crash.

In response, a STOPELON cryptocurrency was made to... stop Elon.

Whether CumRocket becomes the next Bitcoin remains to be seen. Until then, we look forward to Musk’s tweets on the matter.