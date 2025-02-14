Elon Musk's father makes damning admission about billionaire's parenting

Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, tech mogul and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), recently sat down with the Wide Awake Podcast for a tell-all interview containing explosive claims.

During one segment of the interview, podcast host Joshua Rubin asked whether he believed Elon was a good father.

Errol did not mince his words, and responded: "No he hasn't been a good dad."

He then shared a deeply troubling claim, stating: "Elon’s first child died in the care of a nanny."

He then added: "If Elon hears this, he's going to shoot me or something."

It's worth noting that Elon's first child with Justine Wilson died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old in 2002. He has never mentioned the baby being in the care of a nanny.

Continuing with his criticisms, Errol suggested that Elon's wealth played a role in his parenting challenges, saying: "It was no good. They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children, each one had its own nanny….It was a weird situation."

He added: "He didn’t spend enough time with them."

The snippet has since been shared to the podcast's official TikTok account, where people jumped to Elon's defence.

"I dislike Elon but his dad is wrong for this," one viewer wrote, as another added: "What sort of father is prepared to criticise his son so publicly?"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "I don't like Musk but isn't this the same man who married his own stepdaughter? does he really have room to criticise his own son?"





Elon has been open about his estranged relationship with his father.

In an infamous 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon described Errol as "such a terrible human being," adding: "You have no idea."

"My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil," he added. "He will plan evil."



"It’s so terrible, you can't believe it," he continued, with tears running down his face. "I can’t remember the last time I cried."

Indy100 reached out to Elon Musk's representative for comment

