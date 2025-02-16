Mother of 'Elon Musk's 13th child' Ashley St Clair shares sad detail about new life

Ashley St Clair has shared details of her 'new life' after becoming a mother for the second time, with what she claims is Elon Musk's 13th child.

The tech billionaire has not publicly confirmed that the child is his, but has since responded to a number of posts on X relating to the baby, including one claiming 26-year-old St Clair tried to "ensnare" him.

"Whoa", the 53-year-old wrote back in response.

St Clair made a statement on the platform on Valentine's Day claiming that she'd been raising their five-month-old baby, and was forced to come clean after tabloid reporters began prying on her life.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

But it would seem that for now at least, Musk won't be letting any details slip about the baby, not least because St Clair claims she's been sworn into a life of secrecy since falling pregnant, and one detail in particular is leaving fans feeling sorry for her.

“Almost every relationship in my life would be bastardized and disingenuous because I couldn’t tell them what was going on. My son has never taken a walk outside — in five months. I have never been able to take my baby for a walk", she told the New York Post.





Ashley St Clair

"I was terrified that someone would see I had a baby and it would get out."

St Clair alleges she was "alone" her "entire pregnancy", and that Musk's team "didn't respond" when she told them she'd be releasing a statement about the news.

The pair apparently first crossed paths in 2023 when Musk reportedly slid into her DMs with a meme. A short-time later, she reportedly ended up at Twitter (now X) headquarters for work, before heading to Rhode Island with the entrepreneur.

St Clair says she and her baby have met some of Elon Musk's 12 other children, but not their mothers, and Musk's name is not on the birth certificate.

Indy100 has contacted Elon Musk's representatives for comment.

