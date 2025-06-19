Elon Musk's neighbours are so tired of him and SpaceX they want to 'send him to Mars'

When Elon Musk announced in 2021 that he was shifting his businesses to Boca Chica, Texas — and setting up home in nearby Austin — the move was met with equal parts fascination and scepticism.

Since then, the quiet coastal stretch of Boca Chica has become a focal point for one of Musk’s most ambitious ventures: SpaceX’s Starbase. But for many locals, the dream of space exploration clashes sharply with a far simpler desire — to enjoy their beach in peace.

Perched on the edge of the Boca Chica State Park and the Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area, Starbase hasn’t exactly gone unnoticed. As Rolling Stone reports, rocket launches “shake houses within a 15-mile radius with the force of a moderately powerful earthquake, and some have burned acres of wilderness, blown out windows, and showered the region in a drizzle of melted cement” every couple of months.

SpaceX Starship lifts off from Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on 13 October 2024, for the Starship Flight 5 test

Not everyone’s thrilled. One local rancher, Rene Medrana, put it plainly: “These guys want to go to Mars. Let them go to Mars. The people here want to enjoy the beach. Let us enjoy the beach. This should be open forever.”

Musk’s presence has sparked an ongoing debate — economic promise versus cultural disruption. While some locals welcome the influx of investment, others feel their once-sleepy town is slipping away.

Indy100 reached out to Elon Musk's representative for comment

