'Ozempic Santa': Elon Musk confirms use of weight loss drug in bizarre festive post

Tech mogul Elon Musk took to X/Twitter to reveal the secret behind his lean physique. In a festive post, Musk shared a photo of himself dressed as Santa Claus in front of a towering Christmas tree, with the simple caption: "Ozempic Santa."

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 15 million views and over 130,000 likes.

Musk later followed up with a clarification, noting that it was "technically Mounjaro," but noted, "but that doesn’t have the same ring to it."

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, a medication primarily used for treating type 2 diabetes by helping to lower blood sugar levels. More recently, it has gained traction as an injectable medication that can help with weight loss, particularly for those with obesity or overweight conditions.

Musk's candid admission sparked a flurry of reaction, with one writing: "You have enough money to have lower fat meals cooked for you, resulting in weight loss. It's that simple."

Another quipped: "Really you guys are trying to get medical advice from a joke?!"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "We get it! Stop explaining your jokes."

Speaking about the side effects of Mounjaro, Dr Mitra Dutt, GP from Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor. told The Independent: "When starting Mounjaro, you’ll be prescribed a starting dose to begin with to allow your body to adjust to the medication and get used to side effects,

"The most common side-effects of Mounjaro are similar to other weight-loss injectables: nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation and indigestion."

Musk previously opened up about using a different weight loss drug in 2022.

When a fan complimented his "ripped" figure and asked what his "secret" was, Musk responded: "Fasting" and "Wegovy."

