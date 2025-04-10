Billionaire Elon Musk has been getting no sympathy after he “rage quit” a gaming stream due to severe trolling.

Musk’s recent activity within the Trump administration as the head of the DOGE department has riled plenty of people up, resulting in him and his electric car company Tesla being on the receiving end of some of that wrath.

But while he may have thought he could peacefully kick back and enjoy playing the video game Path of Exile 2 on stream, it seems he thought wrong as trolling comments rolled in.

Onlookers claim Musk couldn’t make it out of the tutorial and he put on the music of his ex, Grimes , to distract from the comments.

One comment that was posted over and over read: “YOU RUINED THE COUNTRY JUST LIKE YOU RUINED ALL YOUR MARRIAGES.”

A clip of the Musk stream was shared online where people have struggled to feel much sympathy.

“Elon Musk gets bullied off a game stream during a boss fight. It seems like the only thing tougher than Path of Exile is dealing with your actions,” one person said.

Another said: “I like opening Twitter to see Elon Musk being cyberbullied on stream.”

Someone else wrote: “Lowkey I kinda feel bad for Elon Musk for being bullied on his live stream. But then I remember what that he’s Elon Musk, so I don’t feel bad anymore.”

One person said: “Ok how do my girls and I join the next Elon Musk video game stream to partake in the peaceful nonviolent fun of telling him no one loves or even likes him and he leads a worthless life.”

It remains to be seen whether Musk will be streaming and gaming from his private jet again any time soon.

