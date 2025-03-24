Tesla owners are facing a new problem amid Elon Musk backlash

Elon Musk’s Tesla brand has been on the receiving end of public backlash for the last few weeks, and now Tesla owners are facing a whole new problem as a result.

Amid Musk’s new role as Donald Trump’s buddy and the leader of the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has led to the termination of jobs, people are taking out their anger on the billionaire’s cars.

Trump vowed there will be consequences for the people protesting against Tesla, and Musk's role in the US government.

Musk himself has attractedcriticism since becoming DOGE lead, vowing more mass layoffs that were responded to so negatively that he admitted he had fears of being assassinated.

Recent weeks have seen dealerships around the globe spray painted, and cars set on fire using Molotov cocktails, with Las Vegas's Collision Center being sprayed the word 'Resist' across its windows.

And now a website called DOGEQUEST launched featuring an interactive map that highlighted Tesla dealerships, chargers, and in an even scarier twist, the personal details of Tesla owners across the US. The site has their names, addresses, phone numbers, and social media handles of people connected to the brand. The doxxing website has reportedly been available on and off lately.

Tesla owners were listed on the website, per USA Today, meanwhile CNBC reported that the individuals on the site were connected to DOGE. Six people included on the map informed NBCNews that the information about them was accurate, whereas others said it was out of date.

According to NBC News, the website encouraged people to vandalise cars with spray paint or other “creative expressions of protest”.

Musk is aware of the site and he used X to criticise it. “Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!” he posted.

Attorney general Pam Bondi described the destruction of Teslas as “nothing short of domestic terrorism” and promised to “impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes”.

Ironically, this comes after Trump issued mass pardons for more than 1,500 January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol. On his first day back in office, January 20, 2025, Trump granted a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to everyone convicted of offences related to the riots.

The same clemency will not be in place for those protesting against Tesla, however. Days after turning the White House into a Tesla showroom in a public display of unwavering support, Trump issued a warning via Truth Social on 21 March. His foreboding statement said: “I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla.

“Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

