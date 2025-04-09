Elon Musk 'rage quits game on livestream after being cyberbullied'

Elon Musk abruptly cut off a live stream playing one of one of his favorite video games after being bombarded with trolling comments.

On Saturday (5 April), while aboard a flight, the Tesla mogul was playing Path of Exile 2. Despite reportedly claiming to be one of the game's top players in the past, he seemingly struggled and repeatedly died in the game.

In an attempt to showcase Starlink’s in-flight WiFi capabilities, Musk streamed himself on X/Twitter – and it didn't take long for the ruthless comments to roll in. Most of which are too explicit to repeat.

Comments from users including 'ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC' flooded the chat, as Musk played music and continued with his game.

"YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY," one of the milder comments reportedly read, as another user pretended to be one of his rumoured baby mothers.

"Elon. It’s me, Ashley St. Claire. I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon," they wrote.

A third wrote: "ELON HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO LOOK THIS DUMB AND UGLY WHY IS UR TESLA COMPANY FALLING APART AHAAHAAHAAH! WHAT HAPPENED BUDDY?"

After almost an hour of being trolled, the live stream came to a halt and the footage was no longer available on X. However, it was later uploaded on YouTube.

