Tesla owners are rebranding their cars to 'avoid vandalism'

Tesla owners are getting creative in protecting their cars from potential vandalism and backlash from Elon Musk's antics by slapping new logos on their rides. The latest trend? Rebranding their Teslas with stickers of different car manufacturers.

Photos of Teslas sporting these new logos, including Audi and Mazda, have been circulating on social media, with some users speculating that owners are using the stickers as a way to avoid negative attention or damage to their vehicles.

One notable example sees a Cybertruck being slapped with a huge Toyota badge – because putting a sticker on a car that's already been mistaken for a dumpster is going to help it blend in.

Inevitably, reactions came in thick and fast, with one writing: "Some Tesla owners appear to be rebranding their cars. What have you done to your own brand, Elon?"

Meanwhile, others sympathised with the car owners: "I genuinely feel sorry for most Tesla owners. They didn't know it would turn out like this."

Another quipped: "Imagine harassing a random person because of what a billionaire is doing."

It comes after Tesla experienced a stock value decline to levels not seen since before Donald Trump's victory in the November election.

During an interview with Fox Business, host Larry Kudlow said that now Musk is leading DOGE, he's "giving up your other stuff".

Kudlow asked: "How are you running your other businesses?"

"With great difficulty," Musk responded. "Yeah, I mean...

"I’m just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud, and so far we’re making good progress, actually. Our savings at this point exceed $4 billion a day. So it’s very significant."

Meanwhile, in a tweet later that day, Musk reassured people that Tesla will be "fine long-term".

