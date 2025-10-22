Elon Musk’s 'gay' meme slammed as 'homophobia wrapped in juvenile humour'

Elon Musk’s conflict with Donald Trump’s transportation secretary and current interim NASA head, Sean Duffy, reignited on Tuesday after Musk accused Duffy of "trying to kill NASA."

The spat escalated following Duffy’s appearance on CNBC, where he claimed Musk’s SpaceX was "falling behind" schedule. Duffy emphasised the urgency to return to the moon and expressed openness to other companies taking on the mission – a suggestion Musk appeared unhappy with.

"We’re not going to wait for one company," Duffy said. "We’re going to push this forward and win the second space race against the Chinese. Get back to the moon, set up a camp, a base."





Sharing a clip from his CNBC interview with his X followers, Duffy tweeted: "We are in a race against China so we need the best companies to operate at a speed that gets us to the Moon FIRST. SpaceX has the contract to build the HLS which will get U.S. astronauts there on Artemis III."

Musk responded sharply on X/Twitter, posting a viral meme alongside the caption, "Also, one question," featuring the phrase: "Why are you gay?"

Inevitably, his response was met with criticism, with one writing: "Elon Musk is doing exactly 0 to elevate the rapidly deteriorating level of discourse in the US and on social media. Calling someone gay for doing something you don't like is homophobia wrapped in juvenile humor. There's literally nothing good about it."

Another wrote: "Elon is homophobic af. Why should we be surprised. Add it to the list."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Everyone involved in any way with this administration is simply an overgrown child."

