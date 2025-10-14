Watch Space X launch 111th flight successful flight

SpaceX has launched its 11th Starship rocket into space from Texas, marking a major milestone for Elon Musk’s ambitious space program.

The colossal Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, completed a successful hour-long flight before splash landing in the Indian Ocean on Monday (13 October).

During the test, the spacecraft deployed mock satellites and reignited an engine while in orbit, both key objectives for future missions. Despite past setbacks, this marks one of Starship’s most promising flights yet.

Musk envisions Starship ferrying humans to Mars by the 2030s, while NASA plans to use it for future Artemis moon landings.

