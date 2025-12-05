Miley Cyrus admits she lost a Walmart deal after smoking a joint

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Miley Cyrus joked that her teenage weed-smoking days cost her a lucrative Walmart deal.

While discussing Miley’s Disney legend status, Kimmel reflected on his own brush with the entertainment giant, saying, “No one has cost this company more money,” referencing his temporary suspension earlier this year, which led some viewers to boycott Disney and Hulu.

Miley offered a supportive response, noting that Disney welcomed him back despite the controversy, before sharing her own story of a Walmart deal that vanished after she was caught on camera smoking weed as a teen.

