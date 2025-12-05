The Jonas Brothers reunite where it all started - Camp Rock 3 is coming summer 2026

Camp Rock 3 is officially coming, and the Jonas Brothers are back where it all began.

Disney has released the first teaser for the long‑awaited return, confirming that Joe, Nick and Kevin will reprise their roles as the fictional band Connect 3 when Camp Rock 3 premieres in summer 2026.

In the teaser, the brothers pledge — “We’re back, exactly where we’re supposed to be.”

The new film kicks off when Connect 3 loses their opening act and returns to Camp Rock to find “the next big thing”.

Alongside Connect 3, a fresh generation of campers will vie for a breakthrough, setting the stage for new music, rivalries, friendships, and classic summer‑camp drama.

Expect nostalgia, new faces and a soundtrack to match.

