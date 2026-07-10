Elon Musk just made his boldest prediction yet about SpaceX – and people are divided

Elon Musk is never shy about making eye-catching claims and predictions on social media – and from making some pretty nonsensical comments at times too .

From setting his sights on reaching a net worth of $10 trillion , to responding to alien conspiracies and feuding with Tom Holland over Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey , it’s impossible to know what to expect from the Tesla and SpaceX founder.

However, Musk may have shared his boldest claim yet on social media, and it’s all to do with the value of SpaceX – with Musk claiming that the company will be “worth more than the rest of Earth” if things play out the way he intends.

Musk responded to an X/Twitter user who questioned the merger between SpaceX and xAI.

Musk’s SpaceX was valued at $800 billion in 2025, but its value grew to $1.25 trillion after the space exploration company merged in February with Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

X user Thomas D. asked the question: “Did the management team think XAI was too far from the frontier to be a real threat? Otherwise why give so much money to a direct competitor? Grok 4.5 is impressive and lands exactly where I thought it would a few months ago,' Thomas noted, adding that there is a scenario where users move to SpaceX for most token exchanges and Claude is only used for the top tasks.

“In this case, Anthropic's massive growth would be transferred to SpaceX, which is currently reimbursed for its data centres, has access to premium data, and the option to build space AI infrastructure with the funds.”

Musk responded by saying: “You don't seem to understand that SpaceX will be worth more than the rest of Earth if we accomplish our goals.”

It’s his boldest claim yet – and it’s certainly raised eyebrows online.

Some were quick to support Musk's comments, with one saying: "Few understand this level of ambition..."

Others poured cold water on the claims, with one calling the comments "delusional".

"YOU don't seem to understand how ridiculous this statement is," another wrote.

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