Elon Musk's wealth has been called into question on social media but in response, X / Twitter users have passionately leapt to his defence.

One user, who refers to themself as 'Communist Andy Reid', posted a mind boggling stat about the wealth of the richest man in the world.

The user said: "If he lost 99 per cent of his money and then lost another 99 per cent of the remaining money he would still have 40 million dollars... Tell me again why billionaires should exist?"

And the vast majority of comments have defended Musk and said he deserves to have that wealth.

One user said: "Because you should be allowed to see the rewards of your success and he's the only reason we have electric cars."

"Because they have worked significantly harder than any person who ever complained that billionaires shouldn't exist," another agreed.

A third asked: "They exist because they made a business that brought them that money. What do you think there should be? A ceiling for how much money can be deposited into one's account? What happens to the excess? Donated to organisations which build mansions for their founders and only one per cent of it goes to the intended party?"

"It's called freedom," a fourth said. "You are also free to start large corporations and make billions of dollars in profit, what's stopping you?"

A fifth commented: "Because he earned it by taking risk and creating tremendous value for investors, the US and the world. Your complaint reeks of jealousy, resentment and makes you look quite small. Focus on improving your own life and that of those around you and good things will come."

On the lighter side, one joked: "What's he gonna do with 40 million dollars that's like half of a Central Park apartment."

