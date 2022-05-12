Elon Musk apparently disapproves of the work ethic among Americans.

The Tesla CEO said that while employees in China will ‘burn the 3am oil’, things are different—in his perspective—in the US. Instead, he said people are ‘trying to avoid going to work at all’.

Sharing that he has high expectations for some ‘very strong companies’ to come out of China, Musk explained to The Financial Times: “There's just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing.”

The billionaire further told the outlet of China’s work ethic: "They won't just be burning the midnight oil. They will be burning the 3am oil."

"They won't even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all."

Previously, back in 2018, Musk told Bloomberg that he would sleep on the floor of his Tesla factory during the production of the Model 3 car. He described it as ‘hellish’.

Musk told the outlet at the time: "I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse."

It should be noted that this followed reports that workers at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory were required to sleep overnight at the facility when production picked back up after a three-week hiatus.

As for his recent comments, Musk has shared that he would overturn Donald Trump's ban from Twitter if he has the power to do so. He called the original move to ban Trump in the wake of the Capitol riot a 'morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme'.

