RMT Union’s General Secretary Mick Lynch has shown his support for the Enough is Enough campaign as the cost of living soars.

With many people’s household bills increasing beyond what is affordable, while energy company’s see their profits increase, the Enough is Enough campaign is urging people to take direct action against rising costs.

It’s a campaign launched by trade unions, community organisations and MPs, and is meant to place pressure on the government and businesses to act.

The campaign website explains: “We were founded by trade unions and community organisations determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite.”

It sets out five clear demands:

1. A real pay rise

2. Slash energy bills

3. End food poverty

4. Decent homes for all

5. Tax the rich

The campaign sets out other aims, including the introduction of universal free school meals, community kitchens, the reintroduction of the additional £20 Universal Credit allowance, rent caps and a commitment from the government to build more public and council houses.

Lynch, who garnered a big fan following thanks to his brutal TV interviews around the rail strikes, has thrown his support behind the campaign which is set to see protests happening in the coming weeks.

Other supporters include Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Ian Byrne, The Communication Workers Union, ACORN Union, the Right To Food Campaign and more.

A launch clip for the Enough is Enough campaign has been shared on Twitter and viewed 3.2 million times at the time of writing.

In the video, Lynch said: “People are fed up with the way they are treated at work, we need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.

“We can’t be divided. We need everybody campaigning for a better deal.”

You can join the campaign by registering via the website, where you’ll begin to receive information on events, rallies and picket lines local to you.

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.

The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free. https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/cost-of-living-tips-advice-b2081583.html

If you need to access a food bank, find your local council's website using gov.uk.https://www.gov.uk/find-local-council and then use the local authority's site to locate your nearest centre.

The Trussell Trust, which runs many foodbanks, has a similar tool. https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank/

Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting. https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.