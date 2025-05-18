Eurovision 2025: 5 of the craziest performances from Sweden to Malta

Eurovision 2025 was one for the books with Austria's JJ coming out on top following a nail-biting finale against Israel.

In the end, the opera-meets-EDM track clinched it with 436 points (Israel on 357), despite having a tough time in the televoting.

It is the third time Austria has won the contest, with previous victories going to Udo Jürgens' Merci, Cherie in 1966; and Conchita Wurst with Rise Like a Phoenix in 2014.

But, it wouldn't be Eurovision without a nod to the other 24 countries who joined them at the finale and delivered some of the best, worst, and frankly weirdest performances we've seen in ESC history.

Here were some of 2025's craziest...

1. Malta

Miriana Conte – SERVING (LIVE) | Malta 🇲🇹 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2025 www.youtube.com

Malta's Miriana Conte has been at the centre of controversy the entire 2025 contest with her track 'Serving'. It has some rather questionable lyrics, that she insists are 'serving kant' (you can see where this is going), which translate into 'singing'. Poking fun at the censorship of the track in the grand finale, Conte appeared from a giant model of some spread legs.

2. Sweden

KAJ - Bara Bada Bastu (LIVE) | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2025 www.youtube.com

Sweden were initially the favourites to win the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with their track 'Bara Bada Bastu', which is an homage to Swedish sauna culture. Think lots of accordions, log burners, and men only wearing towels.

3. Armenia

PARG – SURVIVOR (LIVE) | Armenia 🇦🇲 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2025 www.youtube.com

While Parg's 'Survivor' was undoubtably a great song for Armenia this year, the staging of the performance was everything Eurovision is about: Being completely over the top. 28-year-old Parg appeared on stage shirtless, covered in dirt, and instead of having backup dancers, ran a heck of a long way on a treadmill himself.

4. San Marino

Gabry Ponte - Tutta L'Italia (LIVE) | San Marino 🇸🇲 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2025 www.youtube.com

Who said at Eurovision you had to actually sing the song? San Marino pushed the boundaries this year by having Eiffel 65's Gabry Ponte DJing their track, Tutta L'Italia, an homage to Italy. However, it didn't slide with the jury or the public, as San Marino came last.

5. Estonia

Tommy Cash - Espresso Macchiato (LIVE) | Estonia 🇪🇪 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2025 www.youtube.com

Estonia undoubtably saw the success of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' and decided to reheat her nachos with this track dedicated to...well, their love of espresso. Tommy Cash put on a huge dance display alongside two security guards, securing the country third place. Bonus points from us for the lyrics, "Life's like spaghetti, it's hard until you make it."

Why not read...

Eurovision fans react to 'historic' win from unexpected contender

We asked ChatGPT to write a Eurovision song for the contest

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.