Eurovision fans react to fabulously 'camp' BBC trailer complete with Nigella cameo

With the UK hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine next month, the BBC has released a brilliant new trailer ahead of the event.
On 13 May, the city of Liverpool will host the huge event as last year’s runners-up and the new taster has certainly got people excited.
The 1-minute trailer features cameos from UK icons like TV chef Nigella, presenters Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne.
Also making an appearance are the two Liverpudlian women who went viral earlier this year for their hilarious reaction on live TV after learning that Eurovision was coming to Liverpool.
It also contains references to Kyiv in Ukraine, “glam” outfits, beige buffets, ABBA’s Waterloo, European cheese, and hilariously features people dressed up as fondant fancies.
The trailer was shared on Twitter, where Eurovision fans praised the production, with one declaring that the BBC “UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT”.
One Twitter user wrote: “Oh they said we will give you CAMP. I am beyond excited.”
Another commented: “They got the people who didn’t know Eurovision was in Liverpool in the trailer??
“The BBC is just being iconic at this point…… I think other countries are going to see how good we are at hosting!”
Someone else argued: “If there’s one thing the BBC does well it’s big productions like this. This year's contest looks incredible. Worth every penny of my license fee this year.”
“Oh THEY UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT,” another wrote.
Another said: “I’ve had a taste of @Nigella_Lawson at Eurovision and now I’m STARVING for more.”
