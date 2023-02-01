Liverpudlian has hysterical reaction only just finding out city is hosting Eurovision

A Liverpool woman is going viral for only just finding out that the city is hosting Eurovision - but it's not her lack-of awareness making people laugh.

The two women were stopped by the BBC for a vox-pop on how excited residents were, but they had no idea it was even happening.

"Is it? I didn’t know. Sorry!", they say, before bursting into laughter.

"I can’t laugh because I’ve had too much Botox!", one joked, sending the clip into even more chaos.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

