Some Russians have had a rather dramatic reaction to Ukraine winning Eurovision, with a journalist saying the contest should be blown up with nuclear weapons in response.

In case you missed it, on Saturday Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their song 'Stefania', beating other countries' entries including the UK's Sam Ryder, who came second with an impressive 631 points.

Russia was banned from competing in the competition due to the war in Ukraine and after the win, Russian journalist Yuliya Vityazeva wrote "Bomb it with a Satan missile":

Satan-2 is the name the west has given to Russia's new intergalactic missile which Putin's regime has threatened to use in recent days on the UK.

Meanwhile, other Russians weren't best pleased either. Columnist Vladimir Polupanov wrote an opinion piece published on Moscow's AiF newspaper website branding the show "boring politicised television" and "fake".

But it looks like Ukraine were pleased to have won. Accepting the prize, the band said: "Thank you so much. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian!"

Although there are doubts over whether it is safe for Ukraine to host next year's Eurovision, president Volodymyr Zelensky believes that they will be able to host the contest in their own country despite the problems.

In a defiant Facebook post, Zelensky wrote: "Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

Note to Russia: nobody likes a sore loser.

