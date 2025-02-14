Explorer completes first stage of bid to cross Saudi Arabia on foot

An explorer seeking to become the first person to cross Saudi Arabia from north to south on foot has completed the first stage of her 2,500km expedition.

Writer and TV presenter Alice Morrison, from Edinburgh, began her journey on New Year’s Day at the border with Jordan.

Accompanied by two camels – named Juicy and Lulu – and local guides, the 61-year-old has now covered the 930 kilometres to the Prophet’s Mosque, also known as Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, in Madinah.

The seven-week journey saw the seasoned explorer average about 23km – or 33,000 steps – per day.

I was worried that what I was doing would be considered foolish, but on the contrary I have been encouraged and showered with hospitality with every step Alice Morrison

During the journey, Ms Morrison, who speaks fluent Arabic, explored numerous pieces of the country’s rich history – including ancient ruins, bronze age tombs, and relics from the old Hejaz railway.

She was joined in the Wadi Al Deesah desert by the first Saudi female wildlife rangers, and together they explored initiatives aimed at reintroducing extinct plants and animals into the desert ecosystem.

The 2,500km trek is expected to take five months, which is being split into four stages across two winter seasons.

It is too long to complete in one season due to the hot weather and the month of Ramadan.

The explorer described walking with camels as a ‘joy’ (Alan Morrissey/PA)

Speaking after completing the first stage of the expedition, Ms Morrison said: “Saudi has surprised and delighted me.

“I was worried that what I was doing would be considered foolish, but on the contrary I have been encouraged and showered with hospitality with every step.

“The country is so rich in history.

“We have found Bronze Age tombs, 4,000-year-old rock carvings, and mechanical treasures from the old Hejaz railway, now named for the provinces it passes through.

“I can’t wait for stage two – although my feet can.”

She also described walking with a camels as a “joy”.

“Lulu is an angel but Juicy is a bit more sparky and occasionally disgraces us by eating municipal flowers or rolling in her ceremonial finery in dust patches,” she said.

Ms Morrison made some new historic discoveries during the journey, including finding hand-held stone axes and petroglyphs (rock carvings).

She also had the opportunity to explore rock formations and ruins in the country’s AlUla region, including the Dadanite ruins – famous for its lion tombs – in the company of archaeologist Wissam Khalil.

While in the AlUla region she was also cheered on by a bike tour taking place in the region.

The second stage of the expedition is due to start in Madinah in October 2025 and end near Najran, at the border with Yemen, in December 2025.

Ms Morrison is no stranger to epic journeys, having previously trekked across Morocco and the Sahara, walking 4,000km in seven-and-a-half months in the company of six camels and three Amazigh guides.

She has also cycled the length of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town, run around Mount Everest, and walked the length of Jordan.

She has documented her adventures in a number of books, documentaries, online and through her Alice In Wanderland podcast.