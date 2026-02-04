Red Dead Redemption 2 turned into Pokemon game by modder - and it's incredible

A modder has added a Pokemon role-playing game into Red Dead Redemption 2 - and it's absolutely brilliant.

Blurbs is renowned for making hilarious and ridiculous mods for different games. Mods are a huge part of gaming, especially on PC, which are player-created additions or changes to a game's content, features, gameplay or graphics.

The ex-software engineer posted a video on YouTube showing how he modded Red Dead Redemption 2 to allow animals in the game to be caught, trained and battled, just like in Pokemon, complete with graphics, features and animations you'd expect in an early Pokemon title.

A YouTube Short featuring highlights from the video shows his character getting mauled by a bear after failing to catch one, choosing starters and battling other trainers, culminating in a huge battle at the end.

It's utterly brilliant and Blurbs has said others will be able to play it.

He posted a gif of the Short in the Gaming Subreddit and the post has got 17k upvotes at the time of writing and loads of comments.

One said: "Rockstar and Nintendo are gonna sue each other over who gets to sue this dude."

"Just try not to catch tuberculosis," a second added.

A third commented: "Nintendo's lawyers are saddling up as we speak."

A fourth said: "This guy is crazy, he has some insane modding skills."

"This is so f****** impressive," a fifth declared.

