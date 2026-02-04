Netflix is awash with choice right now for your next streaming session, whether it's Bridgerton season 4 taking your fancy, or the twisted tale of His & Hers.

Meanwhile, one particularly underrated comedy that's got people hooked is Free Bert - a fictional dramatisation of comedian Bert Kreischer's life, which sees him move his family to Beverly Hills and struggle to fit in among its elite residents.

"The down-to-earth Kreischers struggle to adjust to their new high-class world, but none more so than Bert, whose inability to filter his thoughts quickly turns his family into social pariahs in their new neighborhood", the plot reads. "Can he blend in enough to make it in the upper echelons of LA society?"

While Kreischer stars as himself, the show also features Arden Myrin, Chris Witaske, and T-Pain among its extensive (and hilarious) cast.

However, one role that's particularly prominent in the storyline is that of Georgia Kreischer, Bert's daughter, who gets caught up in a high school romance with the son of the wealthy Landon Vanderthal.

However, while you may not recognise her, Ava Ryan, who plays the role, isn't so much of a stranger as you might think.

Despite being a Vine star over 10 years ago - and just a toddler at the time - the now-15-year-old is still instantly recognisable by her voice.

If you don't know her by name, you'll almost certainly know her from some of her biggest viral moments, which include "I smell like beef" and "I'm 16...I'm a grandmother!", both of which amassed millions of views online at the time.

In turn, she amassed millions of followers on the short-form platform.

Fast forward to today, and while she's still creating content, she's now breaking into the acting industry, with this being her first major role.

Her on-screen mother, portrayed by comedian Arden Myrin, was quick to sing her praises on Instagram, along with co-star, Lilou Lang.

"Lilou Lang and Ava Ryan both had their first professional acting jobs on this show and they hit it out of the park", she said. "And more importantly, they are as funny and kind and warm as they are talented. It was a joy getting to work with them. Ava and Lilou feel like my family even though they are just my TV family."

Fans made it clear they agreed too.

"Been following you since the vine days and we still quote the funny things you said as a youngster", one fan wrote about her latest role.

"Whatever you choose to do next, I’ll be running to watch it, just because you’ll be in it. So happy for you!", another penned.

"Born for greatness", a third added.

We can't wait to see the comeback of Fre Shavacado next.

