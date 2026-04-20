Family of UK’s youngest blood transfusion recipient express gratitude to donors

The family of the UK’s youngest ever blood transfusion recipient have said how “lucky” they are as they expressed their “gratitude” to the donors whose specialist blood is used the most for one of the rarest transfusions – given when a baby is still in the womb.

Doctors think Arthur Ransom is the youngest patient in the UK to have had a blood transfusion, delivered when his mother was just 16 weeks pregnant.

When Arthur was around the size of an avocado, doctors delivered the tiny transplant through an intricate procedure, saving his life after he contracted a common childhood illness which made him seriously unwell as his tiny body was unable to fight off the bug.

Doctors delivered a tiny transplant through an intricate procedure to Arthur when he was around the size of an avocado (NHSBT/PA) PA Media - Handout

His mother Maisie Ransom has joined NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) to thank the donors who have donated for this rare procedure – also known as intrauterine transfusion (IUT).

The donation authority has identified the eight donors whose blood has been used the most to make the product used in an IUT.

Several strict criteria must be met for donors to be eligible to donate for this rare procedure, which can be needed when babies become extremely unwell with anaemia before they are born.

Donors need to be men, have type O blood which is “Kell negative” and also negative for cytomegalovirus.

Their blood is made into small packs of extremely concentrated red cells, which are then transfused via needle and guided by ultrasound.

Only around 180 IUT units are issued each year by NHSBT.

This procedure was used to help Arthur when he contracted parvovirus – slapped cheek syndrome – while still in the womb.

The virus is usually harmless to children but made Arthur extremely unwell due to his immature immune system.

It made him severely anaemic, leading to a dangerous build-up of fluid, which in turn led to Arthur having heart failure.

The procedure was used to help Arthur when he contracted parvovirus (NHSBT/PA) PA Media - Handout

The IUT was delivered at St George’s Hospital in London in 2024, delivering oxygen to Arthur’s body so the fluid around his heart and organs could be reabsorbed.

This reduced the strain on his body and heart, allowing normal function to return.

Arthur was born in January 2025 and is now “doing great”.

His mother, from Cranleigh in Surrey, said: “The experience was absolutely terrifying.

“The doctor said it was 50/50 whether he would make it or not.

“He was so small the doctors were working within millimetres.

“Without that blood he would not have made it – his organs were failing, his heart was completely enveloped in fluid and it was struggling to pump.

“If nothing was done he would not have made it much longer.

“The doctor said to the best of her knowledge there was no-one younger to get an intrauterine transfusion.”

Maisie Ransom, with husband Keith, before the birth of their son Arthur (NHSBT/PA) PA Media - Handout

The 30-year-old primary school teacher added: “Arthur’s doing great now, he’s a really chirpy little boy, reaching all the milestones.

“He keeps us on our toes.

“I think every day about how lucky I am.

“I don’t think there are words to describe how thankful I am to blood donors.

“To have the life I am now living, with my family, there’s no words to express the gratitude I feel and how fortunate I was to be able to access that care and blood promptly.

“I do often wonder who the person to donate was as I would love to tell them that their decision to give blood gave my boy the chance to be here.”

Arthur was born in January 2025 and is ‘doing great now’ (NHSBT/PA) PA Media - Handout

Dr Anne Kelly, paediatric transfusion and components clinical expert for NHSBT, said: “Intrauterine transfusions are very rare.

“They are only done in specialised units when absolutely needed to help save a life.

“We only supply from blood from carefully selected donors and extra safety measures are applied as the patients are particularly vulnerable recipients because of their small size and developmental immaturity.

“We’re incredibly grateful to these donors whose blood has been used the most times for IUTs and we urge anyone who has been inspired to consider registering as a blood donor at blood.co.uk.”

Paul Bickley, 45, who has been identified as one of the men who has donated the most for IUT procedures, said he started donating blood because of his mother’s “generous heart”.

The father of four, from Richmond, who is a vice president of an insurance company, said: “I started donating because my mum and dad donate.

“My mum told me it is a good thing to do to give back literally and metaphorically to society.

“She just has a generous heart.

Paul Bickley donating his blood (NHSBT/PA) PA Media - Handout

“As the years went on and we had our own children I just realised life is very precious and that kept me donating.

“Hearing my blood was used in this way almost made me cry, to think a very small act of kindness on my part could have such a massive impact.

“It was mind-blowing and miraculous.”

David Smith, 64, from Westminster in London, has also been identified as a donor whose blood has been used the most for these specialist transfusions.

The retired heating and ventilation engineer, who has donated more than 80 times overall, said: “When I found out I was O negative I thought I would keep doing this.

“You can’t not do it if you can help babies, you have to.

“It’s always a pleasure to donate, whether it’s used for babies or for anyone.”

Dr Luci Etheridge, consultant paediatrician and chief medical officer at St George’s, said: “For babies like Arthur, a blood transfusion while still in the womb can mean the difference between life and loss.

“We are proud to provide this highly specialised, lifesaving care at St George’s, and are deeply grateful to the donors whose generosity makes this possible, as well as to NHS Blood and Transplant for their vital and ongoing work.”