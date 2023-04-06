Innocent hotel guest confronted by FBI and military in room and detained

An unlucky hotel guest was in for a terrifying surprise after US soldiers accidentally entered the wrong hotel room during a training exercise this week.

On Tuesday around 10pm, FBI and US Army Special Operations Command were conducting a training exercise at a downtown Boston hotel when they stormed into a room and detained a person.

Unfortunately due to “inaccurate information” they entered the wrong room and detained the wrong person, according to CNN.

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI told CNN.

Luckily the innocent hotel guest was unharmed.

Lt. Col Mike Burns, director of public affairs for the US Army Special Operations Command said they “extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise.”

The military training exercise was intended to simulate a situation members may encounter “in a deployed environment.”



It was supposed to help soldiers prepare for realistic scenarios in unfamiliar environments.

According to WCVB the person wrongfully dragged into the exercise was woken up, handcuffed, and interrogated in the bathroom for approximately 30 minutes.

Upon realising they had the wrong person, the Boston Police Department was called.

In a statement, the FBI said, “Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously.”

“The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate.”

The innocent hotel guest has not been identified by name, though reports indicate they were an employee of Delta Airlines.

Delta Airlines issued a statement to CNN in the aftermath saying they are “looking into reports of an alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people.”

