Filming TikToks in your car could land you with a hefty fine, motoring expert warns

TikTok has become a catalogue for creativity from viral dances to comedy sketches and life hacks, with some users capturing their content from the comfort of their cars.

However, what may seem like creating a harmless piece of footage could actually land you a hefty fine.

At the minimum, reaching for your phone while behind the wheel could land you a fine of £200 and six penalty points on your licence. In more serious cases, the driver could be taken to court, face a driving man and a maximum fine of £1,000.

Driving while distracted, meanwhile, falls under the serious offence of ‘Dangerous Driving’. And if you cause an accident while distracted by filming or watching TikTok, you could face a 12-month ban, having to re-sit your driving test, and even a custodial sentence.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, highlights the dangerous TikTok driving trends and what this could mean if you’re caught using your phone behind the wheel.

"The dangers of distracted driving are well-documented, with studies indicating that it can be as hazardous as driving under the influence," he said.

"Engaging in activities like texting, eating, or, in this case, filming TikToks, diverts attention away from the road, significantly increasing the likelihood of accidents. Every second spent focused on recording a video is a second diverted from observing the ever-changing conditions ahead."

He continued: "In the UK, the law is clear on the matter: using a mobile phone while driving is illegal. The consequences can be severe, ranging from fines of up to £200 and six penalty points on your licence to potentially being disqualified from driving, depending on the severity of the offence. Filming TikToks falls squarely within this category, as it involves operating a mobile device while behind the wheel.

"And if you’re distracted enough for your driving to become dangerous, the ramifications can be severe in the extreme."

One trend is enough to warrant concern, but there are hundreds of them taking the app by storm. Here are some of the most prominent driving trends to be aware of:

#DriveWithMe

Day-in-the-life videos have been popular for over a decade, but people are taking them one step further, documenting their commute from A to B.

While some invest in a car phone mount to hop on this trend, some people are worryingly taking their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road.

Conway adds: "In the age of social media, it’s easy to feel compelled to hop on the latest trends. However, using a hand-held device whilst driving is illegal, and could lead to fines, points being added to your licence, or even worse.

"Even if you’re filming hands-free, you can still be penalised by the police if you’re deemed to be distracted. A risk really not worth being taken."

So, if you’re considering showing your followers your next road trip, you're best off waiting until you’ve arrived.

#SingInTheCar

‘Sing-in-the-car’, ‘Carpool Karaoke’, and even ‘Caraoke’ are hashtags that have amassed thousands of TikTok videos. People love singing in the car, and more so filming themselves doing it.

Conway commented: "Let’s face it, we’re all guilty of channelling our inner Beyonce behind the wheel. But if you become distracted while singing and driving - even if you’re not touching your phone - the consequences could be terrifying.

"The distraction levels could also be raised if you’re in a car with other passengers who are also singing, dancing and filming along with you. It’s a real safety risk."

#CarDancing

TikTok dances have been trending on the app since its inception, and show no signs of slowing down. But what some may be surprised to discover is that ‘car dancing’ is also all the rage on social media.

As the name suggests, ‘car dancing’ involves dancing in the car, either alone or with others.

Conway concluded: "The dangers of partaking in this particular trend are obvious.

"A typical TikTok is around 15 seconds long. If you’re travelling at 50mph while filming that 15-second clip, it’s enough time for you to cover more than 1,100ft.

"It’s a huge distance to cover while you’re potentially distracted and the consequences could very well be fatal."

