Nightclub slammed for 'grotesque' meet and greet with 'real Martha' from Baby Reindeer

A nightclub in Coventry has sparked backlash for advertising a 'meet and greet' with the 'real Martha' from Baby Reindeer.

The Netflix hit has become one of the platform's most-watched series, and has been hailed a "brutally honest masterpiece about two very broken individuals."

Baby Reindeer explores writer and comedian Richard Gadd's relationship with his female stalker Martha Scott (played by Jessica Gunning).

Fiona Harvey has since come forward with claims she is the 'real Martha'. She denied any wrongdoing in a world-exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

Now, Coventry club Kasbah has taken it one step further with locals calling the move "grotesque."

"A personal appearance by Fiona Harvey aka Martha of Baby Reindeer," the advertisement read on Facebook.

"She will be signing autographs, taking selfies and she may also take a lucky reindeer home to hang her curtains!"

Many have also speculated that the 'meet and greet' is too absurd to be real and had to be a hoax. However, the ad inevitably sparked backlash, with one writing: "I hope this is a joke, she shouldn’t have a platform end of."

Another added: "Imagine if it was a guy who had claims of stalking a woman then this nightclub paying him to sign autographs!! This is absolutely sick. Obviously, the owner/manager of this club who arranged this has some serious issues as well."





Kasbah Nightclub/Facebook





Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Who even allows this? If this was the other way round it would be a completely different story, they should cancel the whole thing with respect."

Indy100 reached out to Kasbah for comment

