Woman vividly describes what she saw after spending '5 years in heaven'

A woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes has vividly recounted what she saw while she was in 'heaven' which she says felt like five years in total.

In 2001, Dr Linda Kramer was medically pronounced dead for nearly 15 minutes after visiting her bathroom in the early hours of the 6th of May.

Miraculously paramedics managed to revive her but during the time she was being treated, she claims that she felt like she had been in the afterlife for half a decade.

Speaking to the YouTube channel NDE (Near Death Experience) Diary, Kramer says that in heaven time 'did not exist' how we would traditionally perceive it. By determining that she can walk at around three to six miles per hour on Earth, she used that measurement to figure out just how much time she had spent in 'heaven.'

On her journey, she discovered that she could take any form and also become other people that she had met while in heaven. in addition she could transport herself to a specific location by just thinking about it. However, the most memorable part was the stunning visuals that she saw.

"That's when I found myself standing in what I termed the field of flowers. I was observing the mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest.

"There's a huge mountain range over in the back of wherever I was. I could see buildings with skyscrapers. Dubai are like little miniature huts in comparison. I saw lakes, I could see everything in a panoramic view."

"So I'm there interacting with people, talking to people, becoming them."

Despite Kramer's testimony, there is little evidence to support that there is an afterlife.

Cosmologist and physics professor Sean Carroll at the California Institute of Technology said in 2018: "The laws of physics underlying everyday life are completely understood. Claims that some form of consciousness persists after our bodies die and decay into their constituent atoms face one huge, insuperable obstacle. The laws of physics underlying everyday life are completely understood. And there's no way within those laws to allow for the information stored in our brains to persist after we die."



