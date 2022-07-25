A suspected flasher was shot dead by an elderly nudist armed with a rifle after masturbating in front of a naked woman on a French naturist beach, police say.

The 46-year-old was gunned down after getting into a row with the man on the naturist beach "La Mama" in the eastern area of Ain in front of hundreds of nude beachgoers on Saturday.

Witnesses described the victim as an "exhibitionist" who had "insulted and threatened" beachgoers before "masturbating in front of a woman", Le Parisien reports.

After rowing the unnamed shooter reportedly took out a hunting rifle and shot the 'flasher' three times and police who are believed to have heard the shooting came to the scene and closed the beach.

Witnesses said he did not resist arrest by security officers in charge of the park security and was taken into custody.

The incident is now being investigated and witnesses are being questioned by the police.

